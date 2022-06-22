A woman said she was approached by a man at a Banks Crossing store who threatened her with a knife and made her go to a nearby ATM and withdraw $300 and give it to him.
The woman said once the man had the money, he immediately left the scene.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office includes the following:
•stolen vehicle recovered at an I-85, Commerce, location.
•trespassing at a Hwy. 441, Commerce, location.
•a Maysville woman said that another woman has been threatening her.
•dispute between two people at a Hwy. 326, Commerce, address.
•a Bell Acres Road, Maysville, residence reported finding bullet holes in the side of her house.
•ear pods stolen from a Banks Crossing business.
•shoplifting when someone concealed items in her purse and left a Banks Crossing store without paying.
•abandoned vehicle found at a Sims Bridge Road, Commerce, location.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing store when a woman put items in a tote bag and left the store without paying.
•theft at a Hwy. 326, Commerce, location.
•an employee made threats after becoming upset about the pay cycle.
•shoplifting when a woman went through the self-scan aisle at a Banks Crossing store and didn’t scan all of the items.
•damage to property when a man said he was going through the car wash when a dog crate came out of the truck in front of him and damaged his vehicle.
•battery when a woman said she delivered a pizza to a Commerce address and the man opened the door and grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into the residence.
•dispute between three people at an East Ridgeway Road, Commerce, residence.
•battery during a domestic dispute between a married couple at a Hwy. 51 South, Lula, location.
•vehicle stolen from a Hwy. 441, Commerce, address.
•shoplifting when a woman concealed several items in her purse and left a Banks Crossing store without paying.
•shoplifting when a woman went through the self-scan aisle at a Banks Crossing store and didn’t scan all of the items.
•a man said his wife slapped him during a domestic dispute.
•a woman said her husband locked her out of the house for two hours after a domestic dispute.
•burglary at a Caudell Road, Homer, residence.
•shoplifting when a woman concealed clothing in her purse and left a Banks Crossing store without paying.
•battery during a domestic dispute at a Grove Level Road, Maysville, residence.
•burglary at an Aqua Lake Drive, Alto, address.
•dispute at a Timberlane Street, Homer, residence.
•an employee of a Banks Crossing hotel reported the business had been a victim of computer hacking.
•simple assault when a man reported someone knocked on his door and sprayed mace in his face when he opened the door.
•simple assault during a domestic dispute at an Otis Brown Lane, Baldwin address.
•verbal dispute at an Athens Street, Homer, location.
•road hazard when a trailer with the front sticking out was found on Bennett Road, Homer.
•trespassing at a Garland White Road, Alto, address.
•shoplifting at a Banks Crossing store when a woman put clothes and make up in her purse and left the store without paying.
