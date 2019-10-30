On Friday, October 25, arrest warrants were taken in Habersham County for James Childers II, 38, Union, S.C., for charges related to a home invasion in Baldwin. The warrants issued for Childers were one count of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of elder abuse.
On Sunday, October 13, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Cleveland Office was requested by the Baldwin Police Department to investigate a home invasion on Spring Street which occurred earlier that morning. Two individuals were identified as victims in the case, and one victim sustained an injury during the incident.
As the investigation progressed, suspects in South Carolina were identified as being responsible for the home invasion in Baldwin. Agents traveled to Union, S.C., and with the help of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, evidence was obtained which further confirmed the suspects’ involvement in the home invasion. Childers was arrested at his home on unrelated drug charges by the Union County S.C. Sheriff’s Office. Childers is currently awaiting extradition to Georgia on the charges related to the home invasion.
Warrants have been issued for Kevin Knox, 44, Union, S.C., for his involvement with the home invasion. The warrants for Knox are one count of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of elder abuse. Knox is currently not in custody and efforts to locate him are ongoing.
Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be provided to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.