The Baldwin Police Department arrested three people last week, including the following:
•Issac Matias, 473 Whispering Woods, Baldwin, purchasing alcohol under age 21.
•Rodregus Grier, 41, 1386 Kenilworth Drive SW, Atlanta, warrant service arrest.
•Patrick Sean McCollum, 40, 150 Charles Place, Cornelia, possession of drugs.
INCIDENTS REPORTED
Incidents reported to the police department include the following:
•dispute at a Heindel Street, Baldwin, address.
•deposit account fraud at a Helena Court, Baldwin, location.
