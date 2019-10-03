The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 18 people last week, including the following:
•Joseph Dillard Hanley, 49, 3424 Oak Valley Road, Toccoa, probation violation.
•Roger Eugene Lanford II, 35, 8333 Hwy. 124 West, Hoschton, failure to appear.
•Alyssa Cheyanne Matthews, 20, 4277 Whipporwill Road, Gillsville, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
•Jennifer Roxanne Ridley, 41, 2125 Westbrook Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Daniel Wade Samples, 54, 304 Lakeview Drive, Baldwin, possession of marijuana.
•Toris Daquan Johnson, 25, 115 Hickman Drive, Athens, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Jesse Lee Kennedy, 69, 118 Southland Drive, Watkinsville, DUI.
•Sanquita Termaine Lindra Brown, 25, 110 B. Wilson Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Amy Michelle Davison, 44, 313 Rylee Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Salina Iren Moody, 35, 200 Faulkner Drive, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Amy Elizabeth Turpin, 41, 145 Wilson Street, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•David Glenn Chapman, 57, 587 Adams Duncan Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Jennifer Nicole Fowler, 29, 357 Red Oak Road, Maysville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Crissy Nicole Patrick, 35, 925 Etavesta Circle, Gainesville, giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Justin Phillip Reynolds, 38, 605 Chandler Street, Gainesville, simple battery and criminal trespass.
•Tommy Chester Tench, 41, 217 Church Street, Maysville, probation violation.
•Chuck Medley, 64, 181 Hebron Court, Commerce, battery.
•Moises Velasquez, 17, 157 Lewallen Road, Commerce, child molestation, rape and incest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.