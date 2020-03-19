Twenty-three arrests were reported by the Banks County Sheriff's Office last week, including the following:
•Robert James King, 53, 341 King Road, Alto, failure to appear.
•Justin Spencer Miller, 18, 401 Queen Road, Gillsville, possession of methamphetamine.
•David Charles Stroup, 29, 250 Water Plant Road, Commerce, expired tag and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Timothy Jermaine Clay, 24, 461 Sawdust Trail, Nicholson, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Corey Blake Guy, 26, 1201 Greenlee Drive, Jonesboro, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding and driving too fast for conditions.
•Raymond William Smith, 50, 362 Ridgeview Lane, Auburn, probation violation.
•Susan Marie Fisher, 49, 1530 Hwy. 164, Commerce, criminal trespass, terroristic acts and threats and arson.
•Daniel Brian Highfill, 17, 519 Poca Road, Danielsville, rape.
•Ashley Nichole White, 30, 4621 Cedar Drive, Loganville, public intoxication.
•Ariel Jacquise Huger, 29, 2163 Golden Dawn Drive Southwest, Atlanta, six counts of identity theft/fraud.
•Christopher Wayne Taflinger, 45, 156 Old Ginn Road, Commerce, criminal damage to property and reckless driving.
•Sabra Lynn Hendrix, 62, 973 White Hill School Road, Commerce, pedestrian under the influence.
•Paul Frank Mullinax, 36, 210 Pless Drive, Alto, probation violation.
•Jesse Lee Brown, 28, 1360 Jot-Em-Down Road, Danielsville, improper lane change, driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), open container violation and no license.
•Kadin Jarrard Carlan, 23, 796 Barefoot Road, Lula, probation violation.
•Taleigh Madison Barnes, 20, 172 Crestwood Circle, Commerce, theft by shoplifting and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Nicole Patricia Burgess, 28, 1910 Crescent Lane, Athens, failure to appear.
•Renee Grogan Gosnell, 32, Clayton, probation violation.
•Katie Sue Phillips, 66, 634 Hembree Road, Maysville, cruelty to children.
•Christian Danielle Robertson, 26, 4670 Highland Drive, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Courtney Gerald Watkins, 53, 4389 Damascus Road, Toccoa, simple battery and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Sarah Nicole Yeargin, 25, 209 Gibby Lane, Simpsonville, S.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Timothy Scott Brown, 34, 278 Crestwood Circle, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of a drug-related object.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.