Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has announced that a recent Habersham County restaurant fire has been ruled an act of arson.
The fire was reported to local authorities just before 6:45 p.m. on July 5 and was set in the men’s restroom of the LongHorn Steakhouse located on Carpenter’s Cove Lane in Cornelia. Responders with the Cornelia Fire Department and a restaurant patron were able to extinguish the fire.
“Our investigators quickly determined that this was an intentionally set fire,” said Commissioner King. “Luckily, the damage was contained to a towel rack and wall inside the restroom. At this time, no suspects have been identified.”
Anyone with information about this fire is invited to call Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.
