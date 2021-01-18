Piedmont College artist-in-residence and pianist Dr. Jeri-Mae G. Astolfi will perform works by 10 famed composers 4 p.m., Sunday, January 31, in a free on-campus concert.
Titled “Last Piano Works by Composers/Friends”, the performance will include works by Johannes Brahms, Robert Schumann, Felix Mendelssohn and others. It will be held at the Piedmont College Chapel.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited and registration is required.
Visit the Fine Arts Event Guidelines webpage www.piedmont.edu/events-protocol to learn more.
Originally from Canada, Astolfi has previously served on the music faculty at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and at Henderson State University. She frequently serves as a piano clinician, coach, and master class instructor. An active member in various local, state, and national music associations, she is on the governing board of PianoArts, a North American piano competition, festival, and fellowship organization.
The Chapel, adjacent to the Conservatory of Music, is located at 922 Central Avenue in Demorest. More than 200 students – about 15 percent of the college’s undergraduate population – participate in music academic programs, ensembles, and performances. The Conservatory of Music is an All-Steinway School.
