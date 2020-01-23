Piedmont College artist-in-residence and pianist, Jeri-Mae G. Astolfi, will perform works by three famed composers on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m., in a free on-campus concert.
Featured composers include Johann Sebastian Bach, Claude Debussy and Ludwig Van Beethoven. The performance will be held at the Piedmont Chapel.
Originally from Canada, Astolfi has previously served on the music faculty at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and at Henderson State University. She frequently serves as a piano clinician, coach and master class instructor. An active member in various local, state, and national music associations, she is on the governing board of PianoArts, a North American piano competition, festival and fellowship organization.
The Chapel, adjacent to the Conservatory of Music, is located at 922 Central Avenue in Demorest.
More than 200 students – about 15 percent of the college’s undergraduate population – participate in music academic programs, ensembles and performances.
The Conservatory of Music is an All-Steinway School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.