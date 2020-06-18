Burglary is among the incidents investigated by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office last week.
According to an incident report filed at the sheriff’s office, a man was spotted prying open the door to the fire station on Bennett Road, Homer, with a piece of metal. The man told the deputy he was looking for a “safe place” because people were “out to get him.”
Other incidents reported to the sheriff’s office last week were:
•domestic dispute between a couple at a Highway 51 South, Homer, address.
•air condition unit and antique radio taken from a shed at a Highway 326, Commerce, location.
•forgery when two males passed a counterfeit bill at a Highway 441, Commerce, address.
•dispute between two men over a civil matter at a Mountain Creek Drive, Maysville, residence. The dispute was over a job that one man did at the house and payment for the work.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-scan item and did not scan all of the items.
•dispute between two men at a Russ Ramsey Road, Maysville, location over one of the men’s girlfriend.
•damage to property when a woman said a man was at her residence on English Road in Homer with a bat damaging things.
•a woman said she went to her late brother’s home on Railroad Avenue in Lula and found several items missing.
•custody dispute at a Highway 441, Commerce, location.
•skateboards stolen from a Pottery Factory Drive, Commerce, address.
•physical altercation between two brothers at a motel at Banks Crossing. One of the brothers also damaged his brother’s motorcycle.
•a man said he was repossessing a vehicle at a Commerce address and the owner came out and started hitting him.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman put items in a bag and attempted to leave the store without paying for them.
•dispute between a couple at a Simmons Road, Baldwin, address when the woman got the man’s phone and found out that he had been texting his ex-girlfriend.
•custody dispute at an Alto residence.
•domestic dispute at a Loggins Lane, Commerce, address.
•trespassing at a Highway 441, Commerce, motel when a man reported that his employee’s husband is texting him and harassing him and he wants him removed from the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.