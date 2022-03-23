The Banks County School System attorney has determined that two board of education members are qualified to seek office despite a parent questioning their qualifications.
A parent questioned whether Shane Roberts is “prevented from serving as a board member because his wife Alicia is an Instructional Lead Teacher.”
Attorney Corby Kirby determined that Roberts is allowed to serve on the board.
He said: “There is a provision (O.C.G.A. § 20-2-51) in Georgia Law that would prohibit a person who has an immediate family member serving as Superintendent, Principal, Assistant Principal or System Administrative Staff from being “eligible to serve” as a Board member. The definition of immediate family member includes spouse. It is clear that Mr. Roberts’ wife does not serve as the Superintendent, Principal, or Assistant Principal. The only question would be whether an Instructional Lead Teacher, is “System Administrative Staff.” Unfortunately, there is no definition associated with this statute. However, I can provide examples of what a System Administrative Staff individual would be – the District’s Special Ed Director, the District’s Chief Financial Officer, or an Assistant Superintendent. In each of those positions, the individual provides services system wide as opposed to school specific. An Instructional Lead Teacher, the position held by Mr. Roberts’ wife, provides services to a specific school – Banks County Primary School; therefore, Alicia Roberts does not hold a System Administrative Staff position preventing Mr. Roberts’ from being able to serve as a Board member.”
STROUD
The parent also questioned whether Dr. Mark Stroud has “missed too many board meetings to continue to serve.” Kirby said that Dr. Stroud can continue to serve.
The attorney said, “We are unaware of any state statute or court decision that identifies a specific number of absences by Board of Education members or a requirement for a specific number of meetings that a Board member must attend in order to be eligible to serve. In fact, there are State statutes that indicate that on the contrary, the General Assembly is aware that Board members may miss meetings and provided various ways that they may participate when outside the geographic areas (See, O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1).”
