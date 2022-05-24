One new face will be on the Banks County Board of Commissioners following Tuesday’s election, while one incumbent will return to office.
Political newcomer Chris Ausburn won in the District 3 Banks County Board of Commissioners race over incumbent Sammy Reece by 110 votes.
Ausburn had 1,857 votes or 51.5 percent, while Reece had 1,747 votes or 48.5 percent.
“I would like to thank all the people who helped me, encouraged me and supported me along the way,” Ausburn said. “I would like to thank the citizens of Banks County for trusting me and I promise to do my very best to make them proud. I am humbled and overwhelmed by the amount of support I have gotten. I can’t say enough by how much I appreciate it.”
In the District 1 BOC race, incumbent Danny Maxwell had 1,930 votes, or 53.8 percent, while challenger Steven Cain had 1,655 votes, or 46.2 percent.
“I am blessed to continue to serve the people of Banks County for another four years,” Maxwell said. “My door is always open to every citizen of the county.”
OTHER RACES
In the District 9 U.S. House of Representatives race, Andrew Clyde swept the Republican ballot with 83 percent of the vote.
He had 3,017 votes district-wide.
He will face the only Democrat candidate, Michael “Mike” Ford in November.
In the governor’s race, incumbent Brian Kemp was the winner on the Republican ballot with 66 percent of the vote.
He will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.
Hershel Walker was the Republican winner in the U.S. Senate race. He will face the Democrat winner, incumbent Raphael Warnock, in November.
