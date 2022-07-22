The Banks County Family Connection Back to School Bash will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 30, at the Banks County Recreation Department.
Free backpacks will be given to the first 200 students who qualify. Requirements include: Proof of Banks County residency, parent/guardian present for the event, proof of income and copy of parent/guardian driver's license. Parents who bring all of their information will be entered into a drawing for a $100 Visa gift card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.