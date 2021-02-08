The Great Backyard Bird Count will occur February 12- 15 and Commerce Garden Club members will be participating.
"Participating is easy and can be done indoors or outdoors," Jonnie Herr states. "Just watch birds for 15 minutes or more at least once over four days and report what you observe."
Reporting can be done using the eBird mobile app on your smartphone or by computer (Google eBird to create a free Cornell Lab account).
"Please join the Commerce Garden Club watching and counting birds in our area to help provide local data about the global bird population and migration patterns," Herr states.
