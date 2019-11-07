The Banks County Rotary Club and the Middle School and High School Interact Clubs partnered with Keep Banks County Beautiful to do a road cleanup on Quail Trail.
According to Leslie George, director of Keep Banks County Beautiful, they picked up 21 bags of litter, 12 tires, six televisions and a purple hippopotamus. The most unusual item found were hundreds of oyster shells. They had apparently been there for a long time as many were plowed into the sides of the roads during ditching.
“This was such a wonderful group to work with” said Ms. George. “They were enthusiastic, even with the cold morning weather. The entire road was cleaned in just about an hour and a half. A special thanks to Rotary President Mark Valentine for rounding up volunteers, Alicia Andrews, with the Chamber of Commerce, for working with Papa John’s to provide a free pizza lunch for all the volunteers as well as Home Depot for providing gloves for the volunteer’s safety. Also, a shout out of thanks to the Banks County Road Department for going by on Monday and collecting all the bagged trash and other items. This was definitely a group effort and the difference in the appearance of Quail Trail is remarkable”
Ms. George also stated that while they appreciate all the volunteer’s help, it would not be necessary if people would not litter and dump trash.
“We have a local landfill where household trash can be deposited at no charge to citizens," she said. "A great many bags of what was collected could have been properly disposed of at the landfill. Please do your part to keep Banks County beautiful and put trash where it belongs, which is NOT on our roads!”
