The Baldwin City Council approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s alcohol ordinance at last week's night’s meeting. The amendment allows for open containers to be consumed in an entertainment district designated through a resolution by the city council.
A resolution will be set for each individual event as it comes along. Expiration dates can be set within resolutions, and vendors must be legally licensed to serve alcohol, as well as obtain a license from the City of Baldwin to provide alcohol at the event.
The event will have marked perimeters that will be monitored by police to ensure safety and security. This amendment will allow alcoholic beverages to be consumed within the parameters of Baldwin’s upcoming Fall Festival, where a licensed vendor will have alcoholic beverages available for purchase.
POLICE DEPARTMENT VEHICLE AGREEMENT
In other business at the meeting, Police Chief Chris Jones gave his report, stating that one of his goals when hired was to provide 24/7 coverage to Baldwin’s citizens, which is in the works for the city. He also noted his additions to staff, including his Captain/Assistant Chief, two day-shift officers hired and his two recruits for night-shift officers that are currently in the Police Academy.
Chief Jones expressed gratitude for good weapons and new uniforms but pointed out the declining conditions of police vehicles. In law enforcement, vehicles used for five years or over are considered old vehicles due to wear and tear. Chief Jones described his concerns with the safety of his officers, and other innocent citizens, with the vehicles during response calls and general traffic use.
The department currently has 8 vehicles: a 2020 Ford Explorer, a 2017 Ford Taurus, two 2017 Ford Explorers, three 2014 Ford Taurus models, and a 2008 Dodge Ram. All vehicles currently have maintenance concerns including transmission issues on multiple vehicles, loss of power while driving, and other issues with lights, sirens, and electrical systems. In addition, six of the eight vehicles will soon need their tires replaced. The vehicles have also been modified, and even rewired, by a previous administration without authorization.
The Police Department suggests leasing vehicles from Enterprise by creating a contingency plan with a monthly plan that will be instilled into the budget, providing known numbers over a four-year lease period. The department suggested six Chevy Tahoes due to the discontinuation of Dodge Chargers, issues with Dodge Dorangos, recalls on Ford Explorers, and the inability to get parts for Ford F-150s.
The Chief’s goal is to get six Tahoe vehicles and sell all current vehicles besides the 2017 Taurus, to keep as a backup, and the two older explorers for the new recruits to drive as they get out of the Academy. After talking with Enterprise, they are willing to set aside the Tahoes for Baldwin, including a Ford Escape as an administration vehicle, which is required in the leasing package. Enterprise will also sell the department’s current vehicles.
The assumed amount of equity calculated for the seven new vehicles will be approximately $109,400 that will be invested back into the next set of vehicles if they are maintained. Another benefit of moving to the leasing option, along with the fixed cost in the budget, is the relief of some of the burden off the SPLOST fund. This will allow the city to remove that expense and reallocate funds to other issues such as road and sidewalk repairs.
For the six Tahoes and one Ford Escape, the total cost would be roughly $113,700/year over the span of four years, while the equity would be roughly $109,400 at end of the 48-month term. Broken down over four years, with the current $168,000 in SPLOST funds that is allocated to public safety vehicles, year one would be fully covered by the SPLOST, year two would require roughly $42,000, and year three and four would require full payments of the approximate $113,700. For year two, Baldwin also has enough money in public safety funds to cover the rest of the payment, so it doesn’t weigh on the general funds budget. The total cost for four years, not including SPLOST dollars and other funding, would be $454,800, including the cost of upfitting.
The council decided to discuss this matter in the coming weeks due to concerns with the need for a fire truck, radios from the county, and other matters, including the amount of money that will be involved. The city has not yet heard back on the fire truck grant but is expecting updates for the funding of a truck soon.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
•Baldwin’s Fall Festival will be October 22 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Contact City Hall or email baldwinevents@cityofbaldwin.org for more information.
•The City of Baldwin Fire and Police are sponsoring the “Shop with a Hero” raffle, starting November 1. Tickets are $10 each, and proceeds benefit Kids’ Christmas, emergency victim assistance, elderly support, and community outreach and engagement. Contact the Baldwin Fire Department or Police Department for more information.
•The City of Baldwin and the Habersham Board of Elections & Voter Registration have decided to combine the City of Baldwin Precinct with the Habersham South Precinct. For the upcoming November 8 General/Special Election, Banks County voters that live inside the City of Baldwin will vote at their voting precinct in Banks County (Banks County Recreation Dept., 607 Thompson St., Homer, Ga. 30547). Habersham residents of Baldwin will vote at the temporary Habersham South Precinct (Cornelia Community House, 601 Wyly St., Cornelia, Ga. 30531). All voters located in the City of Baldwin Precinct will receive new precinct cards with the new location and address.
