The Baldwin City Council approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s alcohol ordinance at last week's night’s meeting. The amendment allows for open containers to be consumed in an entertainment district designated through a resolution by the city council.

A resolution will be set for each individual event as it comes along. Expiration dates can be set within resolutions, and vendors must be legally licensed to serve alcohol, as well as obtain a license from the City of Baldwin to provide alcohol at the event.

Locations

