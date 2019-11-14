At its meeting on Monday, Nov. 11, the Baldwin City Council moved forward with the process to eliminate zoning “islands” within the city.
The council approved moving forward with annexing and rezoning a total of 109 parcels to clear up a total of 12 zoning islands located in both unincorporated Banks and Habersham counties. The islands are located in the Sunset Oaks, B.C. Grant Road, Habersham County Airport, Kitchen Road, Industrial Boulevard, Gainesville Highway, Highway 365, Industrial Park Road, Baldwin Road, West Airport Road and Duncan Bridge Road areas.
Letters will be sent to all the property owners advising them of this process and the council will hold a public hearing on the proposals at the 6:30 p.m. meeting on Monday, Dec. 9. A final vote will be taken during the regular council meeting to follow the public hearing.
The council discussed the safety issues involved with having the islands in the city.
Up until within the last year the city provided fire and police protection to residents in the islands at no cost. However, the city council voted earlier to suspend these services and at the current time they are handled by the county where the island is located. Sometimes this makes for a longer commute time for someone to respond in case of an emergency.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Nov. 11 meeting:
•the council approved spending $98,200 out of its water plant reserve funds to install a generator at the city’s raw water intake site at the Chattahoochee River. Gen-Tech Inc., Gainesville, will do the installation work. The city purchased the generator during the 2018-2019 budget cycle, Mayor Joe Elam stated.
•an ordinance adopting the third party inspection ordinance to clarify requirements and procedures for permitted inspection types was approved.
•the council unanimously approved the 2020 council meeting calendar. Work session meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. on the following Tuesdays: Jan. 7, Feb. 4, March 3, April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 8, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 8. The regular council meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: Jan. 13 and 27; Feb. 10 and 24; March 9 and 23; April 13 and 27; May 11 and 26; June 8 and 22; July 13 and 27; Aug. 10 and 24; Sept. 14 and 28; Oct. 12 and 26; Nov. 9 and 23; and Dec. 14. Both the work sessions and the council meetings are held in the courtroom at the Baldwin Police Department on Willingham Avenue.
