An overall 12 percent increase in water/sewage/garbage rates for FY23 was approved by the Baldwin City Council at its June 13 meeting.
Due to the recent spike in gas prices and other equipment costs, this increase is a direct result of the increased cost from vendors, officials reported.
In other matters, the city council approved a request from the fire department to purchase a Power Hawk Combi Tool, which leaders state would promote efficient vehicular extrication in emergency situations. The motion for the $15,730 tool was passed despite backlash from some council members regarding the necessity of new fire trucks.
In response, the council suggested a separate account be set up to fund a new truck. The account would be funded from public safety money, starting with a $10,000 immediate transfer from the available funds. They also proposed a set percentage from each check to go directly towards the account every month. The matter of the percentage is set to be further discussed at the June 27 meeting.
PAVING PROJECT
The council awarded the Chandler Heights Paving Project to Georgia Paving, Inc in the amount of $560,441, with project support costs at $29,080, for a total of $597,918. This project is approximately 1.27 miles of pavement removal and replacement on Chandler Heights Circle, Chandler Pond Court, and Little Chandler Place within the Chandler Heights Subdivision. Work on the nearly 30-year-old road is set to begin at the end of July.
VOTING PRECINCTS
Mayor Joe Elam also presented for consideration to combine the City of Baldwin’s voting precinct with the Habersham South Precinct. Habersham’s South Precinct will be moving to the old Sears space in Cornelia, only miles from City Hall. The merging of Baldwin’s city precinct with Habersham County’s precinct would allow Baldwin to strike off $877 in election costs.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council approved:
•the variance request by Baldwin Petroleum, LLC to reduce the number of parking spaces required for their convenience market off Hwy. 365 on Wilbanks Road. The proposal to lower the required spaces from 57 to 32 was unanimously approved with the second condition of no overnight parking by commercial vehicles (vehicles of 26,001 pounds and over).
•the addition of a telemetry system to the existing water tower on Light St. This would come at the cost of $19,500, honoring the original projected cost from 2016. Upon recommendation, the council approved the reallocation of $19,500 from the remaining FY22 water budget contingency funds to the FY22 infrastructure funds to accommodate the cost of the new system. This project is expected to be completed by the beginning of August.
•the Banks County Road and Bridges special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) intergovernmental agreement. The proposed sales tax collection for the City of Baldwin would be $865,561 total. The existing SPLOST agreement in Banks County has led to almost 95 percent of the roads in the county being paved.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
•There will be a Special Called Meeting Friday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m. for a FY23 budget hearing.
•City offices will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observation of Independence Day.
