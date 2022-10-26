The Baldwin City Council approved, at a called meeting last week, the second reading of an amendment made to the city’s alcohol ordinance.
The amendment allows for open containers to be consumed in an entertainment district designated through a resolution by the city council.
A resolution will be set for each individual event as it comes along. Expiration dates can be set within resolutions, and vendors must be legally licensed to serve alcohol, as well as obtain a license from the City of Baldwin to provide alcohol at the event.
In other business, the council approved the resolution for Baldwin’s upcoming Fall Festival parameters to be deemed an entertainment district from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on October 22. This will allow for alcohol to be available for purchase by a licensed pourer at the event and will allow for the consumption of alcohol within the temporary entertainment district.
•The City of Baldwin Fire and Police are sponsoring the “Shop with a Hero” raffle, starting November 1. Tickets are $10 each, and proceeds benefit Kids’ Christmas, emergency victim assistance, elderly support, and community outreach and engagement. Contact the Baldwin Fire Department or Police Department for more information.
•Banks County voters that live inside the City of Baldwin will vote at their voting precinct in Banks County (Banks County Recreation Dept., 607 Thompson St., Homer, Ga. 30547). Habersham residents of Baldwin will vote at the temporary Habersham South Precinct (Cornelia Community House, 601 Wyly St., Cornelia, Ga. 30531). All voters located in the City of Baldwin Precinct will receive new precinct cards with the new location and address.
