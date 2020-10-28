The Baldwin City Council unanimously approved an annexation and zoning at its Oct. 26 meeting related to the LCTL Properties LLC project.
The annexation request is for 15.35 acres from Habersham County to the city. the zoning request is for the 15.35 acres, currently zoned High Intensity (HI)and Low Intensity (LI) in Habersham County, to change to Manufactured Housing District (MHD) to allow for no more than 72 housing units with minimum of two-vehicle off-street parking.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•approved the variance request from Adams Homes for four lots in Highland Pointe Subdivision. The variance request is to reduce the front setback on Lots 6, 7, and 10 from 35 feet to 25 feet.
•unanimously approved the Georgia Department of Transportation Speed Zone Ordinance to allow for the use of radar on roads in both Banks and Habersham counties. This ordinance incorporates the use of speed detectors in the school zone during the hours of 6:45 a.m. through 4 p.m. daily.
•approved the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) loan modification for the city’s elevated water tank, booster pump station and water line extension project to extend the completion date to May of 2022.
•heard the monthly financial report from Melanie Chandler, finance director, highlighting general fund revenues and expenses for the first month of the city’s physical year. She advised water and sewer revenues were coming in a little better than anticipated with expenditures where they should be. She said in the water plant account revenues and expenses were where they should be.
•heard from Baldwin resident Bradley Cook, Scenic Terrace Court, who voiced concern with the safety issues on his road due to curves. He said his wife and granddaughter were almost hit head on recently. He asked the city to remove a tree and cut down a bank near his driveway to help with the sight distance in this curve and possibly install some corner mirrors. Mayor Joe Elam advised he would have Scott Barnhart, public works director, come out and take a look at the issue to see what might be done to help with the safety concerns.
•Elam reminded everyone that comprehensive plan surveys were still available.
•Elam announced that Shop With a Hero gun giveaway tickets were still available for $10 each for 10 different guns that will be given away on 10 different days. Tickets can be purchased at city hall, the police department and the fire department.
•Elam also announced that the annual Christmas Tree Lighting would be held on December 4 at 7:30 p.m.
•Elam advised that the council work session meeting set for 6:30 p.m. on December 8 will be held at the Training Room behind the police department.
