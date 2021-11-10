The Baldwin City Council on Monday, November 8, during the monthly meeting unanimously approved a $3,000 bonus for all full-time employees and $1,500 bonus for all part-time employees.
The $144,012 funding for this project is one of the expenses to be paid out of the city’s total $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds - $637,456 disbursed in July 2021 and $637,456 to be disbursed in July 2022.
The eligible uses for the ARPA funds include: responding to the public health emergency/negative economic impacts; revenue loss; water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; and premium pay.
The city’s ARPA panel recommended that the premium pay, $250,000 for public works building and $56,240 for fire department expenses, to include station uniforms, three automatic electronic defibrillators, blood pressure kits, stethoscopes, a stair pro stair chair and three trauma air management bags, be paid out of the July 2021 disbursement.
There will be $558,000 used for a solids handling building at the wastewater treatment plant and $265,000 for the Habersham County E-911 radio system that will be funded with the July 2022 disbursement.
Councilmember Stephanie Almango said she was glad to see the premium pay at the top of the list.
“I would like to see this paid out sooner rather than later,” Almagno said.
City clerk Emily Woodmaster praised all city employees for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said all of the city staff worked to keep all departments up and running during the pandemic to keep city government running on a daily basis.
The council was also eager to approve the $250,000 for the public works building project.
“We can finally move out public works employees out of the rat infested, no hot water, building down in the hole,” Almagno said.
The projected completion date for the public work buildings project is at the end of 2022.
OTHER ITEMS APPROVED
Other items approved at the Monday meeting include:
•a budget increase of $627 for the fire department training facility building maintenance.
•a $23,679 increase for the police department machine and equipment budget.
•purchasing checks for the public safety fund and system connection fee bank accounts.
•a Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) loan modification for the J. Warren Transmission Line Project.
•a fourth GEFA loan modification for the elevated water tank project.
•the 2022 council calendar.
•postponing the council work session from Tuesday, December 7, to Thursday, December 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the courtroom at the Baldwin Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.