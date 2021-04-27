The Baldwin City Council discussed and/or approved several budget items when it met on Monday, April 26, including:
•consideration of the 2021 budget timeline pushing the final draft presentation to June 14 at the monthly council meeting set for 6:30 p.m. in the Baldwin Police Department courtroom.
•approval of a budget amendment accepting $3,000 in grant revenue from FM Global Insurance Company to fund the purchase of three 12-inch iPads for the Baldwin Fire Department to allow the use of the Flowmaster MSP program for fire prevention and safety. A budget amendment for the expense of the iPads was approved for $3,000 in grant revenue plus an additional $721 from the fire department community relations budget. The $37.99 monthly wireless service for the three iPads will be budgeted in the 2021 upcoming budget proposals.
•approval of a budget amendment for the $20,410 in March speed zone revenue from Blue Line Solutions.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business on Monday, the council:
•approved finance director Melanie Chandler to sign a bind order request with Norton Insurance Agency to continue the city’s current liability insurance. This will allow time for city staff to consider the two proposals that were received for liability coverage.
•discussed the upcoming council retreat planned, tentatively, for May 20 and 21. The location for the retreat has not been determined. The council also discussed the following items to be included on the agenda for the retreat: comprehensive plan objectives, downtown development and zoning, water and sewer infrastructure over the next 10 years, retention of public safety employees and ways to make city government more efficient – gas, electric, etc.
•discussed a proposed development at 950 Industrial Boulevard. The developer is asking to be able to use the infrastructure that is currently in place on the property that is currently zoned R-2. The developer plans to seek an R-3 re-zoning on the property. City attorney Bubba Samuels recommended the developer follow the rezoning procedure as a first step before asking the council to approve the use of the current infrastructure. The rezoning will require a public hearing and proper notice will be posted.
•met in closed session to discuss land acquisition/disposal, personnel and litigation. No action was taken.
•heard an announcement from Mayor Joe Elam that all city offices will be closed on Monday May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
