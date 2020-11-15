The Baldwin City Council approved, during Monday’s meeting, a change in the operating hours for city hall.
Effective January 1, 2021, city hall will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day Mondays through Fridays.
City clerk Emily Woodmaster advised this change would help with overtime for city hall employees as it would give them 30 minutes at both the beginning and ending of each day to do their start-ups and close-outs.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the council:
•approved the 2021 council meeting calendar with council meetings set for 6:30 p.m. on the following Mondays: January 11 and 25; February 8 and 22; March 8 and 22; April 12 and 26; May 10 and 24; June 14 and 28; July 12 and 26; August 9 and 23; September 13 and 27; October 11 and 25; November 8 and 15; and December 13. Work session meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates: January 5; February 2; March 2; April 6; May 4; June 8; July 6; August 3; September 7; October 5; November 4; and December 7. The work sessions and council meetings are held in the courtroom at the police department on Willingham Ave., unless otherwise advertised in advance.
•held the first reading of a variance request ordinance for Adams Homes for six lots in the Highland Pointe Subdivision. The variance will decrease the front setback on the six lots from 35 feet to 20 feet and is being requested due to an undisturbed natural stream/creek buffer on the back of the lots. A public hearing will be held on this request before a final vote is taken by the council.
•held the first reading for a special use permit requested by Glen and Donna Nix for property located on Railroad St. The couple seeks the special use permit in order to combine six lots into one piece of property and place a Class A doublewide manufactured home on the property for their residence. The property is adjacent to a manufactured home park with rental units. A public hearing will also be held on this request before the council takes a final vote.
•discussed refinancing the city’s 2012 bonds and possibly adding $4.035 million to the bonds to fund a pre-treatment system for the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The refinancing will add 10 years to the bond repayment schedule – taking it from 2035 to 2045. The pre-treatment system would bring the city’s 33-year-old treatment plant up to today’s standards, Fletcher Holliday, Engineering Management Inc., advised. The pre-treatment system would eliminate the issues the city faced during the recent rainstorms with producing enough clean water for its customers and to provide fire protection.
•met in closed session to discuss personnel. No action was taken.
•was reminded by Mayor Joe Elam that comprehensive plan surveys are still available.
•received notice from Elam that Shop With a Hero gun giveaway tickets are still available for $10 each for 10 different guns that will be given away on 10 different days. Tickets can be purchased at city hall, the police department and the fire department.
•also received notice from Elam that the annual Christmas Tree Lighting would be held on December 4 at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook.
•was reminded by Elam that the council work session meeting set for 6:30 p.m. on December 8 will be held at the Training Room behind the police department.
