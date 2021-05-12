The Baldwin City Council agreed Monday to pay a maximum of $3,000 to Engineering Management Inc., Lawrenceville, for a land evaluation on a 19-acre tract to determine the most ideal location for placement of a proposed public utilities building and the best suitable scenario if the city elects to sell the remaining property.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the city council:
•agreed to pay the temporary police chief $8,000 for eight weeks. This was approved through an amendment to the contract with Excellence Exceeded, the consulting firm hired to give a recommendation on improvements to the city's police department. Deputy chief Jerry Saulters of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department was named to this position as part of the contract with Excellence Exceeded.
•amending the budget to include an additional $10,000 in building permit revenue and adding $10,000 for plan review expense.
