The Baldwin City Council approved the first readings of two annexation and rezoning requests when it met on November 8 after hearing from residents opposed to apartments and condo developments.
The council will hold the final vote on the requests during the council meeting set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, November 15.
A large group turned out on Monday, November 8, for the public hearings during the Baldwin City Council meeting.
The council held a public hearing on the annexation and zoning requests from Acres and Acres LLC, McLand One LLC and Lula Capital LLC for 132.65 acres located in the Alto-Mud Creek Rd. area. The property is currently zoned Moderate Intensity (MI) and Light Intensity (LI) in Habersham County. The property owners are requesting to annex the property into the city and have it rezoned to Multi-Family (R3) and Light Industrial (LI).
Mayor Joe Elam said there has not been any plans submitted to the city for the use of the property. However, Elam said as the property sits right now, with the current zoning, the owners can already build apartments, condos, townhouses, etc.
Most of the people in the audience were in opposition of a development such as apartments, condos, townhouses.
Terri Roberts said she is opposed because of concerns with the added traffic in an already dangerous area. She also said a development of this magnitude would also put a strain on the school system.
Sandra Brooks, who lives in the area of Alto-Mud Creek Rd. and Smoky Rd, said she and her husband had retired to this area and remodeled a 160-year-old house.
“The last thing we need here is apartments,” S. Brooks said. “We don’t need all the transients that will be coming in.”
Tom Wyrick said his family have a working cattle farm that adjoins the property and he also was concerned with a large apartment rental development. Wyrick also said the infrastructure is not there to support a large development.
Mike Roberts, who stated he was speaking for another person who was out of the country, said Habersham County is a rural county and that is how he wanted it to stay. He asked the council members if they would be willing to live in the middle of this (development).
Wally Brooks asked the council to consider the impact of a large development on the area. He said if this development is allowed other things would follow.
Sharon Thompson, who lives on Luthi Rd., said the traffic on Hwy. 365 is already horrendous and all the additional traffic a large development would bring would just make it worse. She asked the council to keep the area rural.
Ronnie Franklin, who lives on Wilbanks Rd., told the council that he has trouble with the contractors working on a development previously approved for Wilbanks Rd. parking in the road, making it difficult for him to get to his home. He said this could be a safety issue if there was an emergency in this area.
GRAND VIEW HEARING
A hearing was also held on zoning and variance requests for Grand View Investment Group LLC for 9.64 acres to be used for a 58-unit apartment complex. The site is currently zoned R2 for 44 units and the applicant is seeking R3 zoning for 58 units.
The previous owner of the property had the property zoned R2 and put in the infrastructure and detention pond. The current owner is planning to clean out the undergrowth and bring the pond and the infrastructure up to the original standards.
In a 4-1 vote, councilmember Stephanie Almagno abstained, the council approved the first reading of the rezoning ordinance on this property but tabled the first reading of the variance ordinance.
The council will also hold the final vote on the requests during the council meeting set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, November 15.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•discussed the city’s proposed alcohol ordinance amendment to add provisions providing for the package sale of distilled spirits. This action comes following the November 2 vote for approval.
•received notice that the annual Shop with a Hero event on Wednesday, November 17, will allow 20 kids to receive $300 each for shopping.
•was advised that the city is currently hiring an administrative assistant and a GCIC operator. Applicants can apply on the website at www.cityofbaldwin.org.
•received notice that city offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 25 and 26, for Thanksgiving.
