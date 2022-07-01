The Baldwin City Council agreed at its meeting Monday night to allocate money each month to go towards purchasing a fire truck.
The council unanimously agreed on a 25 percent monthly allocation of all public safety funds into a separate account for a new fire truck. The account will be opened with an initial transfer of $10,000, also from public safety funds.
All money in the account will be drawn from the public safety funds collected by speed zone cameras. The funds in this new account will go towards the potential leasing, or purchase, of a new fire truck for Baldwin, a project that is long overdue, city leaders stated.
Based on the FY22 budget, as an example, this monthly collection would lead to an annual total of roughly $63,500 in the account.
MEETINGS SET
In other business it was announced that there will be called meetings on the following dates:
•Thursday, June 30, at 4 p.m. at the Baldwin City Hall Community Room for the approval of the FY23 budget.
•Friday, July 1, at 4 p.m. at the Baldwin City Hall
•Tuesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. at the Habersham Community Room to discuss the possible TSPLOST.
•Thursday, June 30, at 5 p.m. at the Banks County Courthouse Annex to discuss the LOST timeline for Banks County.
It was also announced that city offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observation of Independence Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.