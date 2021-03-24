The Baldwin City Council has approved $650,000 in funding for a public utilities building and $210,000 for the proposed waterline transmission line project.
The council unanimously approved adding the $860,000 for the two projects to the 2021 water and sewer bond, that was previously approved by the council.
Finance director Melanie Chandler said this would add a year to the bond, pushing it to 2046.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the council meeting on March 22:
•the council met in closed session to discuss land acquisition and disposal. No action was taken.
•the council unanimously approved a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with Rabun County to pursue a grant for use of deadly force training technology to be used by the police departments. The city could incur a minimal cost if they choose to use the simulator for training.
•the council approved Monday, April 26, as an amnesty day for pick-up of items by the city. City residents will need to call city hall to get on the list for pick-up of items, such as furniture pieces and appliances. The city will not accept paint, tires and batteries. The council agreed to have the one-day pick-up in lieu of the normal clean-up day.
•Mayor Joe Elam made the following announcements: city offices will be closed on Friday, April 2, in observance of Good Friday; and water and sewer rate increases take effect on the next bill that is due on April 20.
•council member Stephanie Almagno was recognized for completion of 42 hours of training for council members through the Carl Vinson Institute at the University of Georgia.
