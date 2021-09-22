The Baldwin City Council, at the September 13 monthly meeting, unanimously approved the 2021 Millage Rate at the rollback rate of 1.608 mills for Banks County residents – down from 1.675 mills - inside the city and 6.793 mills for Habersham County residents – down from 7.504 mills.
The council held public hearings to hear comments from city residents about the proposed millage rates, but no one spoke out about the proposed millage rates.
Based on the tax digest for Banks County residents, the city will bring in a year an increase of just over $700 at the rollback rate. Based on the tax digest for Habersham County, the year increase will be around $30,000.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•approved a Habersham County Animal Control Ordinance amendment.
•unanimously approved spending an amount not to exceed $3,300 in speed zone revenue to purchase Lexipol software for the police department.
•approved a bid of $6,000 from Advanced Mechanical Systems (AMS), Gillsville, to replace the two-ton three-phase air conditioning unit that serves the Community Room at Baldwin City Hall. Funding for the new A/C unit will come out of the fund balance, since this is not a budgeted item.
•unanimously approved a Nepotism Waiver Resolution that will allow Jacob Roy, son of fire chief Joe Roy, to serve as a full-time employee in the fire department. Jacob Roy will report to the lieutenant on shift, and then to the assistant fire chief, and then if needed to the city’s chief administrative officer. Jacob Roy will also work a different shift from his father. The city’s personnel policies and procedures provides that the city council has the right to waive provisions of the nepotism section of the policies and procedures in situations involving rare and critical skills. Council member Alice Venter said, “This is a critical need and a critical skill.”
•heard from Don Higgins concerning the issue with a building he wants to build in the industrial park in Baldwin. Higgins said he hasn’t been able to get a permit from the City of Baldwin and he wants to know what he can do to proceed with the construction of the building. Mayor Joe Elam told Higgins the reason he had not received a permit was because the city had not approved the site plan for the park. Elam said city officials would be meeting with Habersham County officials soon to try to clear up this issue.
