Baldwin officials approved the $1.1 million purchase of a screw press and de-watering building for the city’s Wastewater Treatment Facility. The press itself will cost $377,100, along with the building cost estimate of $752,000.
A screw press is a mechanism for the de-watering of solid waste, which is then sent to a solid waste landfill. Due to new compaction rate standards set by solid waste landfills, the current landfill used by the city originally rejected Baldwin’s application for disposal. After reconsideration, they renewed the city’s permit for one year, which will have to be reapplied for at the first of the upcoming year.
As opposed to retrofitting an existing belt press, the city will purchase a screw press to de-water its solid waste efficiently and effectively. Although both machines process and remove moisture from solid waste, the belt press produces nine percent dry solids as opposed to the 25 percent produced by the screw press.
The requirements of landfills are not set on percentages, but on compaction rates, which increase exponentially with the amount of moisture removed from the solid waste within a press. If too much moisture is left in the waste, compaction cannot be met. At Baldwin’s current moisture rate using the belt press, they run the risk of having to pay to transport their waste to a different landfill.
There is currently $558,000 allocated towards this project from the ARPA fund from the federal government, which leaves roughly $571,100 for the city to come up with. The recommendation is to reallocate $100,000 from System Connection, $176,100 from the Wastewater Treatment Plant Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Fund, $138,000 from Water and Sewer Bond reallocation, and. since funds are transferred into the O&M Fund quarterly, an additional $46,000 will be provided towards the cost by the end of construction. This leaves a balance of $111,000, which is recommended to come from the Enterprise fund.
The council made it clear that this is not going to increase property taxes and will not affect the millage rate for citizens. The city has applied for grants to help supplement the cost of the project but have not yet heard back.
The overall time frame of completion is expected to take around 18-24 months. The cost includes one to three days of system operation training for wastewater treatment staff.
