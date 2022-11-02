After much deliberation, the Baldwin City Council reluctantly approved the purchase of six new Chevy Tahoes for the police department through an Enterprise Lease Agreement. The action as taken at last week's city council meeting.
These six vehicles will be funded through the general fund, whereas an additional Chevy Tahoe will be purchased for the Public Works Department through the enterprise fund.
The police department currently has eight vehicles: a 2020 Ford Explorer, a 2017 Ford Taurus, two 2017 Ford Explorers, three 2014 Ford Taurus models and a 2008 Dodge Ram. All vehicles currently have maintenance concerns, including transmission issues on multiple vehicles, loss of power while driving and other problems with lights, sirens and electrical systems. In addition, six of the eight vehicles will soon need their tires replaced. The vehicles have also been modified, and even rewired, by a previous administration.
Police department officials suggested leasing vehicles from Enterprise by creating a contingency plan with a monthly plan that will be instilled into the budget, providing known numbers over a four-year lease period. The department leaders also suggested six Chevy Tahoes due to the discontinuation of Dodge Chargers, issues with Dodge Dorangos, recalls on Ford Explorers and the inability to get parts for Ford F-150s.
The police chief’s goal is to sell all current vehicles besides the 2017 Taurus as a backup vehicle and the two older explorers for the new recruits to drive as they get out of the Academy. After talking with Enterprise, they are willing to set aside the six Tahoes for Baldwin, including an additional Chevy Tahoe for the Public Works Department. Enterprise will also sell the department’s current vehicles.
The assumed amount of equity calculated for the new vehicles will be invested back into the next set of vehicles if they are maintained. Another benefit of moving to the leasing option, along with the fixed cost in the budget, is the relief of some of the burden off the SPLOST fund. This will allow the city to remove that expense and reallocate funds to other issues such as road and sidewalk repairs.
For the six Tahoes, the total cost would be roughly $104,960 a year over the span of four years. Broken down over four years, with the current $168,000 in SPLOST funds that is allocated to public safety vehicles, year one would be fully covered by the SPLOST, year two would require roughly $41,921, and year three and four would require full payments of the approximate $104,960. For year two, Baldwin also has enough money in public safety funds to cover the rest of the payment, so it doesn’t weigh on the general funds budget. The total cost for four years, not including SPLOST dollars and other funding, would be $419,843, including the cost of upfitting. There is also a possibility for a USDA grant of $50,000 to help supplement the cost.
The Public Works Tahoe will cost roughly $14,257 per year over the four-year lease. The total cost for the public works vehicle would be $57,031 which would come from the enterprise fund, not the general fund like the other six vehicles.
The vehicles will stay under warranty due to the four-year lease agreement and will come fully upfitted. The current vehicles at the department are costing more money to repair than they are worth. In the long run, this would be the cheaper and safer option, leaders stated.
BALDWIN IN NEED OF NEW FIRE TRUCK
Baldwin’s Fire Department is in desperate need of a fire truck after all their current trucks have been in and out of service all year, now with only one pumper truck still in service, officials reported.
The current apparatus list for the fire department is Rescue 4: a Ford F-250 from 1998, Engine 4: an E-one International/Boardman Pumper from 1993, Engine 44 which is an American LaFrance Pumper built in 2000, Pumper 4: a Pierce Saber Pumper bult in 2000, Squad 4: a Seagrave Custom Pumper from 1995, and Tower 4: a Ferrara Inferno Platform from 2005. The department is currently needing a quick response vehicle and an engine after Engine 44 is out of service, and Engine 4 needs to be repaired.
City officials located a truck that is being sold from another department that has never been put into service, only has 171 engine hours, and 2,398 miles on it. The current asking price is listed at $675,000, and Baldwin’s Fire Department is waiting to hear back on warranty details and how much it would cost to hold the truck until funding can be worked out.
The council plans to have the vehicle committee meet to discuss payment options and will hold a special-called meeting once more information is provided to secure the hold on the truck.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•heard reports from Scott Barnhart, director of the Public Works Department in Baldwin. He highlighted that all eight roads listed on the last Banks County SPLOST will soon be completed. He also stated that vandalism, including graffiti and the destruction of parks, is a rising concern in the city.
•received a recap of their 5th Annual Fall Festival. There were 34 vendors, one being a non-profit, 12 minority-owned businesses, eight returning businesses from last year’s event, and 19 sponsors. Council members expressed their gratitude for the success and support of the festival.
•approved the police department’s one-year contract with Vector Solutions for their Guardian Tracker software. This software is used to create and maintain personnel records. This would come at a yearly cost of $2,350, which is already budgeted for in the Computer Software Contracts line item without reallocating any funds.
•approved the purchase of a new aerator motor for the wastewater treatment plant. This will serve as a replacement for the spare motor that is currently being used. This will cost $13,925 which is currently aligned in the budget.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
•The City of Baldwin Fire and Police are sponsoring the “Shop with a Hero” raffle, starting November 1. Tickets are $10 each, and proceeds benefit Kids’ Christmas, emergency victim assistance, elderly support, and community outreach and engagement. Contact the Baldwin Fire Department or Police Department for more information.
•City Offices will be closed November 11 in observation of Veteran’s Day.
•The City of Baldwin and the Habersham Board of Elections and Voter Registration have decided to combine the City of Baldwin Precinct with the Habersham South Precinct. For the upcoming November 8 General/Special Election, Banks County voters that live inside the City of Baldwin will vote at their voting precinct in Banks County (Banks County Recreation Dept., 607 Thompson St., Homer, Ga. 30547). Habersham residents of Baldwin will vote at the temporary Habersham South Precinct (Cornelia Community House, 601 Wyly St., Cornelia, Ga. 30531). All voters located in the City of Baldwin Precinct will receive new precinct cards with the new location and address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.