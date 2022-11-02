After much deliberation, the Baldwin City Council reluctantly approved the purchase of six new Chevy Tahoes for the police department through an Enterprise Lease Agreement. The action as taken at last week's city council meeting.

These six vehicles will be funded through the general fund, whereas an additional Chevy Tahoe will be purchased for the Public Works Department through the enterprise fund.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.