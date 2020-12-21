At a called meeting on Thursday, December 17, the Baldwin City Council unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s alcohol ordinance to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages on Christmas Day.
Mayor Joe Elam advised several of the city establishments approved to sell alcoholic beverages had requested the change to the ordinance since a surrounding municipality allowed for the sale of alcoholic beverages on Christmas Day.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council also approved an administrative policy authorizing the city clerk to operate as chief administrative officer, effective immediately, and to establish the role of the finance director.
