The Baldwin City Council reviewed the timeline for the budget process when it met Monday, April 27. The meeting was shown on Facebook live, giving citizens the opportunity to watch it as it occurred or going back to watch it later.
The budget process has been delayed slightly due to the COVID-19, however, city officials state it will be ready to be effective as of July 1.
The budget will be reviewed by the city council May 5 and May 11. A public hearing on the budget will be held on May 26. A final review by the council will be held on June 2 and the budget will be approved on June 8.
In other business at the meeting on April 27, the Baldwin City Council:
•approved the water meter master resolution. This resolution establishes the administrative policy for the water system and authorizes the use of a master water meter with private persons, entities and customers.
•approved a timeline meeting agenda for the city council. The goal is to get all meeting information to each council member on the Friday before each meeting.
•approved the liability insurance contract with the Norton Agency at a cost of $77,224.
•heard from Brian Horton with Habersham EDC, who said one of the main focuses of the group is “retention and expansion of businesses.” He said that due to the current economic situation, “There are a number of businesses that are hanging on by a thread.” He added that “when things open up…. one of the goals will be pandemic economic recovery.”
•held a closed session at to discuss personnel. No action was taken when the meeting was opened to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.