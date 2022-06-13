The Baldwin City Council started discussion on its FY23 budget at its June 7 work session with cuts to animal control and code enforcement among the items on the table.
The council also discussed an amendment to the annual budget to accommodate the addition of a telemetry system to the new elevated tank on Hwy. 441. Honoring the projected cost from 2016, this $19,500 system is essential for level control of the existing tank, city leaders state.
A special called meeting to discuss the budget will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 17 at the Baldwin City Hall courtroom. The budget will also be discussed at the city council meeting on Monday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m.
ANNUAL APPOINTMENTS
On another matter at the June 7 meeting, the city council discussed the FY23 annual appointments of the city clerk, attorney, solicitor, judge, engineer, auditor and mayor pro tempore positions. All appointments are set to be made before July 1. There will be an exception for a late vote for city engineer due to a deadline extension in accordance with federal grant security requirements.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•held a public hearing regarding the variance request to reduce the parking space requirement from 57 to 32 spaces for a developmental project on Wilbanks Road. This request by Baldwin Petroleum, LLC is a result of limited land space for the planned convenience market with gas, a drive-thru restaurant, and retail space.
•discussed an overall 12 percent increase in the FY23 water/sewage/garbage rates.
•discussed the Banks County local options sales tax (LOST) timeline, the continuance of the Banks County Roads and Bridges special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) and the potential addition of a Habersham County Roads and Bridges SPLOST.
