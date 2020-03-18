The City of Baldwin has closed city hall to the public due to concerns with the coronavirus.
The city released the following statement: "In the interest of public health and safety and out of the abundance of caution in the face of the Coronavirus [COVID-19] Pandemic, the City of Baldwin has made the following changes to our regular operation: City Hall will be closed to the public as of 03/17/2020. Please visit our website, www.cityofbaldwin.org for online access to City Services. We will be sending regular updates to our Facebook Page for up-to-date information."
Utility payments can be made by phone at 1-844-214-8588, online through the city website, the night drop box or via the drive-thru lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"Please keep in mind there is only one lane, if you do not want a receipt, please drop the payment off in the night drop box located in the drive-thru next to the window," leaders state."
The Baldwin Police Department and Fire Department will also be closed to the public as of March 17. Anyone with an emergency is asked to call 911.
The annual Baldwin Clean Up Day, scheduled for April 25, will be postponed until further notice.
