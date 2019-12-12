SteelCell of North America, Inc., located in Baldwin, was one of the winners of Georgia’s sixth annual GLOBE Awards.
This state-led awards program highlights companies that entered into a new international market in the previous year. The 36 companies who were honored collectively exported to 90 new countries in 2018.
“We are proud that our 2019 GLOBE Award winners call Georgia home,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “These outstanding small and local businesses have put in incredible work to pursue new international opportunities. Our international trade efforts have a significant impact on the overall wellbeing of our economy and create opportunity for companies in nearly every community in Georgia. With the support from GDEcD’s highly regarded International Trade team – Georgia businesses have access to a free service to help them expand their sales around the world.”
The 2019 GLOBE winners are located in 16 counties across the state with employment ranging from two to 500. Seventy-two percent of the 2019 GLOBE winners are small businesses with 100 employees or less. Forty-four percent of the winners employ a workforce of less than 20. Some of the more active markets included Mexico, Australia, Brazil, Canada, New Zealand and Switzerland. Three of the winners were first time exporters.
“We are thrilled to once again celebrate Georgia companies who have entered new international markets,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner for International Trade Mary Waters. “Now in its sixth year, the GLOBE Awards not only shine a spotlight on Georgia exporters and the importance of trade to Georgia’s economy, but also on our International Trade team who work hard to connect Georgia companies with global opportunities to successfully grow their business.”
