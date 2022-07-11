Baldwin officials heard several bids regarding the annual appointments of city auditor and engineer at the July 7 work session.
For city engineer, Baldwin had bids from EMI, Bridgefarmer and Associates Inc., Falcon Design, and Keck & Wood.
After much deliberation, the council recommended continuing the contract with EMI due to their close proximity and extensive history working with the city. City officials stated that with several new projects coming up, switching engineers may not be in the city’s best interest, pushing them further towards EMI.
The council is planning to take a different route with auditor for FY23, suggesting Morris & Waters over Mauldin & Jenkins, who has served the city for the past five years. The all-inclusive cost for Morris & Waters would be $18,750 as opposed to Mauldin & Jenkins’ $29,000, saving the city nearly $10,000 with the new firm.
Morris & Waters is a smaller firm, focusing on small Georgia municipalities, including Alto and Pendergrass.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council discussed:
•updates to the commercial building permit fee schedule. The current fee schedule does not address remodeling of existing structures, which has raised concerns among some businesses. This potential amendment would include a remodeling cost of 25 percent of the total cost, which is based on the valuation table that is currently implemented in the building permit fee schedule. This adjustment could encourage new businesses to move into existing structures within the city, officials stated.
•the addition of the Habersham County roads and bridges local options sales tax intergovernmental agreement (TSPLOST). The proposed percentage for Baldwin would be 4.525 percent, amounting to the anticipated distribution of $1.9 million. Officials stated that, if passed, this would make a lot of new projects possible for the city.
LIBRARY
It was announced that the Piedmont Library System Pop Up Rolling Library will be set up at the Farmer’s Market in Baldwin from 11 a.m.- 11:45 a.m. each Friday through the end of July. Residents are encouraged to stop by to check out or return library books. This is available to anyone with a PINES library card. Cards can be issued on site for those that do not currently have one. Those attending the Pop Up Rolling Library with children will receive food bags, courtesy of the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia.
