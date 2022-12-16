The Baldwin City Council agreed when it met last week to renew a contract with Capital Probation despite a $9 price increase for probationers.
The company’s rates are increasing from $36 to $45 but will allow for individuals to stay near Baldwin for required meetings. Other than cost, there are no changes to the contract.
Upon comparison with another company, Capital Probation has the same monthly price rate, lower drug test fees, and requires probationers to meet in the City of Baldwin, whether for on-site supervised visits with probation officers or unsupervised visits for fee payments. If the council decided to go with the alternate company, probationers would potentially be travelling further for visits and payments.
The length of the agreement with Capital Probation is five years but can be terminated at any time with no financial penalties.
Baldwin’s current contract with this company is set to expire on December 31.
In other business, the council:
•agreed to establish a wholesale water rate for the city. The city of Baldwin withdraws water from the Chattahoochee River, and with many growth opportunities coming into the community, Baldwin needs a rate structure in place, leaders stated. If retailers of water approach the city, it would be in the city’s best interest to have the opportunity to provide water to accommodate the growth and needs of a growing community, leaders added. The council plans to pass this issue down to the water group to work out details.
•plans to work with the city engineer to potentially install a disconnect mechanism at the water plant were discussed. Under current operations, water is moved from the plant into the system using only one metering point for two separate entry systems. Problems with one system could potentially damage the other system and shut down the whole operation. This safety measure would ensure the safety and reliability of a very important aspect of the water plant.
•it was announced that city offices will be closed on December 23 and Dec. 26 in observation of the Christmas holiday, and on January 2 in observation of New Year’s Day.
