ENGINEER SPEAKS TO COUNCIL

City Engineer Fletcher Holiday presents several items to the council.

Baldwin’s City Engineer, Fletcher Holiday, presented a request to the town council at the meeting last week to purchase a new Screw Press for the city’s Wastewater Treatment Facility.

A Screw Press is a mechanism for the dewatering of solid waste, which is then sent to a solid waste landfill. Due to new compaction rate standards set by solid waste landfills, the current landfill used by the city originally rejected Baldwin’s application for disposal. After reconsideration, they renewed the city’s permit for one year, which will have to be reapplied for at the first of the upcoming year.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.