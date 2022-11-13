Baldwin’s City Engineer, Fletcher Holiday, presented a request to the town council at the meeting last week to purchase a new Screw Press for the city’s Wastewater Treatment Facility.
A Screw Press is a mechanism for the dewatering of solid waste, which is then sent to a solid waste landfill. Due to new compaction rate standards set by solid waste landfills, the current landfill used by the city originally rejected Baldwin’s application for disposal. After reconsideration, they renewed the city’s permit for one year, which will have to be reapplied for at the first of the upcoming year.
The council is considering the purchase of a Screw Press as opposed to retrofitting an existing Belt Press in order to efficiently dewater solid waste. Although both machines process and remove moisture from solid waste, the Belt Press produces nine percent dry solids as opposed to the Screw Press’s 25 percent.
The requirements of landfills are not set on percentages, but on compaction rates, officials reported. The compaction rate increases exponentially with the amount of moisture removed from the solid waste within the Press. If too much moisture is left in the waste, compaction cannot be met. At Baldwin’s current moisture rate using the Belt Press, they run the risk of having to pay to transport their waste to a different solid waste landfill.
The total cost of the Screw Press, including the building that will hold it, would be $1.1 million for the city. This number is calculated from the cost of the Screw Press itself, which is $321,000, plus the required equipment, costing $56,100, and the $752,000 cost of the building that holds the Screw Press at the plant.
There is currently $558,000 allocated towards this project from the ARPA fund from the federal government, which leaves roughly $571,100 for the city to come up with. The recommendation is to reallocate $100,000 from System Connection Fees, $176,100 from the Wastewater Treatment Plant Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Fund, $138,000 from Water and Sewer Bonds, and since funds are transferred into the O&M Fund quarterly, an additional $46,000 will be provided towards the cost by the end of construction.
The mentioned $138,000 would not come from the bond but would be reallocated from other sources into the bond amount. Leftover funds from another project can be reallocated to the Public Works Building since it’s already a part of that bond, and the funds that were allocated for the Public Works Building that were not used from the ARPA fund will also be used towards the cost. This will not reduce the Public Works Building funds, it will only change the source. This leaves a balance of $111,000, which is recommended to come from the Enterprise fund. The city has also applied for grants to help supplement the cost of the project. Since there is no funding source that is property tax based, there will not be a millage rate increase.
The overall time frame of completion would take around 18-24 months. 1-3 days of training will be included for staff. The council agreed to bring this forward for a decision at Monday night’s meeting.
PUBLIC HEARING FOR BALDWIN COURT APARTMENTS
Baldwin leaders also held a public hearing for a proposed variance request to add to the existing Baldwin Court Apartment Complex. The request is for the addition of 24 units to the existing 44 units that currently exist on four acres.
Under the current request, there will be three new buildings with eight units per building and the addition of 40 parking spaces. This plan includes 1.5 parking spaces per unit, falling short of Baldwin’s minimum of three spaces per unit, which would require another variance.
Considering the major development projects already in the works for the city, members of the council are reluctant to approve the request, making it clear that they are already close to their limits.
Although no Baldwin citizens came forward during the public hearing, Councilwoman Alice Venter stated, “I’m not really a fan of granting a variance to an additional 24 apartments within the city limits. I feel that as a city right now, we’ve done a lot for housing and our focus needs to be on commercial. I particularly am not in favor.”
The proposed layout for the development allows for adequate space for public safety vehicles and school bus access. There also would not be issues as far as capacity for the water plant and wastewater treatment plant.
In other business, SteelCell is requesting the City of Baldwin to sign their Sewer Use Acknowledgment Agreement, acknowledging that Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division (“EPD”) will accept the wastewater after it is treated to a degree that meets Baldwin’s ordinance standards.
Because EPD regulates the industrial waste within Baldwin, SteelCell is submitting a pre-treatment permit application to EPD for the construction and operation of a system that will allow them to meet the requirements of the city.
The Council will bring this forward at Monday night’s meeting.
•City Offices will be closed November 24th and 25th in observation of Thanksgiving.
•The City of Baldwin will be hosting the 1st Baldwin Thanksgiving Community Potluck open to all Baldwin residents on Thanksgiving Day, November 24. The Potluck will be a the Baldwin Fire Department from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Turkey and ham will be provided by the City. Bring your favorite family dish to share. Reservations are required, emailed to ewoodmaster@cityofbaldwin.org or texted to 470-208-9842.
•The City Council Fall Retreat will be November 17th and 18th from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 202 Luthi Road, Alto, GA 30510.
