The Baldwin City Council, on Monday, October 14, approved a lower rollback millage rate for its residents.
The Banks County residents in the city will pay a net rate of 1.689 mills, and the Habersham County residents will pay a net rate of 7.504 mills – down from 7.553 last year.
City administrator Jerry Neace said he anticipated tax bills to be mailed out around October 18 with a due date of January 31, 2020.
ZONING CHANGE ‘DEAD’
The zoning change request for .70 acre located at 1201 Shore Street to allow a hair salon to operate at this location is now “dead on the table,” said Mayor Joe Elam, after he failed to get a motion on the request.
The property is currently zoned R3 (Residential). The property owner, Elmer A. Vasquez Martinez, is seeking to have the property rezoned to NC (Neighborhood Commercial). The property is located across from Dollar General.
The council held a public hearing on the request Oct. 10.
Council member Jeff Parrish, who has voiced opposition to the rezoning at several meetings, said at an earlier meeting, “Some of the uses allowed (under NC) would be obtrusive to the residential neighborhood.” Parrish said if the current property owner sells or the tenant no longer operates a hair salon at this location the next person could open a business that would not be a good mix for the nearby residential property owners/tenants.
“No one owns property forever,” Parrish said on Monday.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the council:
•unanimously approved the ordinance on a variance request for five lots in the Highland Pointe Subdivision for Lula Capital, LLC or Sterling Parks, LLLP, reducing the setbacks from 35 feet to 20 feet.
•approved a resolution with the Georgia Municipal Association, Inc. for telecommunications and rights-of-way management. The council previously approved the contract on this.
•unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance establishing a water and sewer system connection fee and installation fee for new water and sewer connections.
•approved an updated building permit fee schedule.
•unanimously approved rescinding the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) with Habersham County for building permits/inspections in the Industrial Park. The council will submit a 90-day notice to the county. Following the 90-day period the permits/inspections will he handled by Bureau Veritas, who was recently hired by the city to handle permits and inspections.
