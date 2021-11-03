The Baldwin City Council unanimously approved $3,750 in revenue for the police department from Double Tap Cleaners for the sale of old rifles. The action came at a meeting last week.
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•discussed the 2022 council calendar. The council will vote on the calendar at the meeting set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, November 8.
•discussed holding the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting event on Friday, December 3. Mayor Joe Elam requested additional information on the time for the Habersham County Christmas parade, to be hosted by the City of Cornelia this year, before a final date is set for the Baldwin event.
•met in closed session for approximately 35 minutes to discuss personnel. No action was taken.
•discussed the city’s Fall Festival that was held on October 23. The council members agreed that this was the best fall festival the city had ever had. Council members thanked the city staff, volunteers, vendors, sponsors and FiveStarr Race Company for participating in the annual event.
•received notification that the city is currently hiring for an administrative assistant and GCIC operator. Applications can be submitted on the city’s website at www.cityofbaldwin.org.
•received notice that the city offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 25 and 26, in observance of Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.