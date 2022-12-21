AT BALDWIN MEETING

Baldwin's Chief and Assistant Chief of Police discuss new in-car camera purchase.

The Baldwin City Council agreed, at its December meeting, to renew a contract with Capital Probation, despite a $9 price increase for probationers.

The company’s rates are increasing from $36 to $45 but will allow for individuals to stay near Baldwin for required meetings. These fees are paid by the probationer, not by the city.

