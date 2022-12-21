The Baldwin City Council agreed, at its December meeting, to renew a contract with Capital Probation, despite a $9 price increase for probationers.
The company’s rates are increasing from $36 to $45 but will allow for individuals to stay near Baldwin for required meetings. These fees are paid by the probationer, not by the city.
Upon comparison with another company, Capital Probation has the same monthly price rate, lower drug test fees, and requires probationers to meet in the City of Baldwin, whether for on-site supervised visits with probation officers or unsupervised visits for fee payments. If the council decided to go with the alternate company, probationers would potentially be traveling further for visits and payments.
Baldwin’s current contract with this company is set to expire on December 31 and the new one-year contract will go into effect. If the city decides to terminate its contract, they can do so within 60 days without financial penalty.
In other business, the city council approved the purchase of Axon in-car cameras for the police department. Although the cameras will not be delivered until November 2023, the matter was accepted by council to avoid a $24,000 price increase next year.
These cameras have unlimited storage and are programmed to turn on in synch with an officer’s body camera and are triggered by pulling a taser or firearm, activating sirens or lights, crash detection, and much more. The cameras allow view of the outside environment of the police car, including the rear passenger compartment.
For six vehicles, with cloud storage and installation included, the annual cost is roughly $14,976, which will total to $74,880 over five years. There will be no impact to the FY23 budget, and it will be accounted for in the FY24 budget. Under Axon’s warranty, any defects or breakage is covered, and officers will be issued a replacement.
In other business, the council approved:
•the revised Council Calendar for 2023.
•the second reading of the zoning and annexation ordinance requests presented by Habersham County Development Authority. This request is for annexation of 1.29 acres into the City of Baldwin to join with the property adjacent to it, which is currently in the city of Baldwin and is owned by SteelCell. The new parcel of land will also be sold to SteelCell.
•the addition of a full-time utility billing position at city hall to ease the load of citizen traffic. This requires a budget amendment of $8,500 to be moved from the public works pay fund into the general fund pay, which will still allow public works to have enough money left over to hire within the current budget cycle. This reallocation of funding will not affect the general fund.
•City offices will be closed on December 23-26 in observation of the Christmas holiday, and on January 2 in observation of New Year’s Day.
•Due to unforeseen circumstances, Baldwin Municipal Court dates of December 13th, 2022, and December 14th, 2022, have been moved to January 11th, 2023, at 11 a.m. For more information on this, contact Clerk of Court Susan Newsom at 706-776-5256.
