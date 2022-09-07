The first hearing was held by the Baldwin City Council over a proposed tax hike.
After the digest, Baldwin’s millage rate is increasing by 2.549 mills as opposed to the projected 2.611 mills that was originally budgeted. The proposed millage rate for Habersham County is 9.342 and the rate for Banks County is 3.465 for Banks County (with the rollback).
Baldwin resident Debby Satterfield raised her concerns for the high tax increase on Baldwin’s citizens. “It’s really going to hurt a lot of people," she said. "Several people said they’re going to move out of Baldwin.”
The council reassured its citizens that they are aiming to find a balance and provide tax breaks for citizens by bringing new businesses into the city, especially along Highway 365. They also have high hopes that the new liquor store coming to Baldwin will begin the process of deferring citizens’ taxes.
“We’re going through all these motions and trying to build this city so that we’re not going to have to catch up again 5 years down the road," said Councilman Maarten Venter in response to Ms. Satterfield’s concerns. "I do understand your concerns and I think everyone on this council shares those concerns with you and with the citizens of Baldwin. So, please understand that this is not an easy decision and not one that we take lightly. This has been weighing heavy on all of us."
City leaders also reminded the public that Baldwin residents, such as seniors and disabled veterans, may be applicable for exemptions from a portion of their taxes. Qualifications and exemption requests are posted on the city’s website and are available at City Hall. Applications for exemptions are due by April 1 for relief for the subsequent year.
APPROVED RENEWAL OF LOW-INCOME HOUSEHOLD WATER ASSISTANCE PROGRAM
The council also approved the renewal of the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. The continuation of last year’s program, which helped 65 Baldwin residents with a total value of $23,000, is available to Habersham and Banks County citizens.
Details and applications can be found on the city’s website.
In other business, the council heard a court update from Susan Newsom. This highlighted the increased usage of the court within the last few months and noted helpful updates in payment systems and software within the court.
It was also reported that the 5th Annual Fall Festival will be October 22 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the local Farmer’s Market in Baldwin. Updates and announcements can be found on the city’s Facebook page.
