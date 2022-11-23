The Baldwin City Council unanimously agreed when it met last week to deny the proposed variance request to add to the existing Baldwin Court Apartment Complex.
The request was for the addition of 24 units to the existing 44 units that currently exist.
The request included three new buildings with eight units per building, plus the addition of 1.5 parking spaces per unit, falling short of Baldwin’s minimum of three spaces per unit, which would have required another variance.
Council members made it clear that they are not in favor of adding additional housing within the city limits before they grow the commercial side of their tax base.
In other business at the meeting, the council approved:
•the sale of surplus tasers from the Baldwin Police Department for $2,295.
•the budget amendment from the Enterprise fund balance for the Telemetry Project at Light Street Water Tank for $19,500, which was approved in a previous meeting.
•the SteelCell Sewer Use Acknowledgment Agreement. This acknowledges that Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division (EPD) will accept the wastewater they release into Baldwin’s sewer system after it is treated to the city’s ordinance standards. By submitting this pre-treatment permit application to the EPD, it will allow for the construction and operation of a system that meets Baldwin’s requirements.
•City offices will be closed November 24 and 25 in observation of Thanksgiving.
•The City of Baldwin will be hosting the 1st Baldwin Thanksgiving Community Potluck open to all Baldwin residents on Thanksgiving Day, November 24. The potluck will be at the Baldwin Fire Department from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Turkey and ham will be provided by the city. Bring your favorite family dish to share. Reservations are required, emailed to ewoodmaster@cityofbaldwin.org or texted to 470-208-9842.
