In a split 3-2 vote, the Baldwin Town Council voted down a proposed townhouse development at its July meeting.
Developer Carl Volle presented the request to go from R3 zoning to multi-family residential zoning on the four acres located along Willingham Avenue and Traditions Drive Volle’s proposal, if approved, would have allowed for the construction of 24 townhomes.
Council member Alice Venter made a motion to approve the zoning ordinance and council member Maarten Venter seconded the motion. Council members Theron Ayers, Larry Lewallen and Stephanie Almagno voted in opposition to the motion.
Before the vote was taken A. Venter said, “Mr. Volle is willing to do things that will make Baldwin a nicer place to live.”
A.Venter advised the city’s comprehensive plan includes changes to the downtown area to attract people to come and spend time there.
“And I believe that Mr. Volle’s property will be a seed to that,” A. Venter said.
Almagno said the city needs a greater commercial presence in the downtown area and traffic from the proposed development is a concern to her.
Almagno stated she doesn't want to disregard the comments of the citizens who came to speak out against this project for several reasons, including traffic and children’s safety.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•held the first reading of the Adams Homes variance requests for three lots in the Highland Pointe Subdivision. A public hearing on this request will be held in August.
•considered the audit engagement letter from Mauldin and Jenkins LLC to continue the city’s auditing services with a vote to re-visit this in August.
•unanimously approved the training facility inter-governmental agreement with Banks County.
•approved the Banks County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) IV agreement. Banks County’s SPLOST IV will be voted on in November. If approved, Baldwin’s portion of the SPLOST is project to be $725,400, based on population.
•approved changing the Monday, August 9, council meeting to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, in the courtroom at the Baldwin Police Department.
•received notice from police chief Jeff Branyon that the city had hired four certified officers.
•heard a request from fire chief Joe Roy seeking approximately $20,000 to complete the fire training facility and grounds. Also, Roy advised four computers at the fire department needed to be replaced. He said he would get pricing on this.
•met in closed session for approximately 70 minutes to discuss personnel and land acquisition and disposal. No action was taken.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Mayor Joe Elam announced the following upcoming events:
•Friday, August 6, is the cutoff date for sponsorships for the October 23 Fall Festival that will include a Jeep ride.
•sign-up sheets for the Fall Festival Chili Cook-Off can be obtained at the Baldwin City Hall.
•The qualifying for the city’s election will be held Monday, August 16, through Friday, August 23, from 8;30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except on Friday it will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The place of qualifying will be at the Habersham County Office of Elections and Registration, Habersham County Administrative Building, 130 Jacob’s Way, Suite 101, Clarkesville. The qualifying fee is $35 for each seat – Mayor (currently held by Alice Venter).
