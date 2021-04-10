At the monthly work session meeting on Tuesday, the Baldwin City Council discussed several items that could be placed on the voting agenda for the council meeting set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 12, including:
•rezoning request for V&F Construction LLC to construct 31-31 town homes in the city’s overlay district along Willingham Ave. The property is currently zoned Neighborhood Commercial and the request is for R-3. Entry to the development will be on/off Heindel St. or Traditions Dr. The proposal calls for one, two and three-bedroom units with one or two-car garages that will be for sale, not rental units. A public hearing on this request will be held at Monday’s meeting.
•Phase 2 of the downtown park project at a cost of $402,315. This is the projected cost after value engineering was completed. Finance director Melanie Chandler reported the city has $454,800 in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) revenue to fund this project.
•an over-night council retreat on Thursday, May 20, and Friday, May 21. No location has been announced. The council has held a retreat for the past two years. Mayor Joe Elam said this year, with all the projects currently under way and being discussed, would be the year to have a retreat to discuss all these projects.
•Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) amendment for the City of Cornelia. This is needed for the City of Cornelia to apply for grant funding for roads and bridges and stormwater.
ANNOUNCEMENT
Mayor Elam announced the city’s clean-up day alternative – unwanted furniture and large items to be placed curbside by April 26 for pick-up. Call city hall to schedule a pick-up.
