The Baldwin City Council, at the work session on January 5, discussed making changes to the schedule for its firefighters.
Fire chief Joe Roy said his department has been down two full-time firefighter positions for almost a year and the plan he presented to make up for the shortage would change the schedule the firefighters work.
“We been three men short for basically the last year,” said Roy. “We haven’t been able to hire because the pay is too low. We’re not competitive with the other areas. That’s why we lost the three and we can’t find three more.”
Roy said the starting pay for a firefighter in Baldwin is $25,000.
“Around $15,000 less per year than what surrounding departments offer beginning first responders,” Roy said.
Cornelia starts at $38,000 and the county starts at $40,000 for a firefighter/EMT, Roy reported.
Roy said Baldwin’s Fire Department currently has four two-man shifts that each work 24 hours with 72 hours off. Roy said the department only has six full-time employees, including the chief, and they often need part-time workers to fill in on shifts that normally would be covered by two full-time firefighters and a captain – which the city has also been trying to hire.
Roy said it was hard to fill four shifts with three people missing.
Working to fill the shifts with part-timers has been a real challenger, Roy stated.
Roy presented a plan to offset the challenge by moving the Baldwin firefighters from 24-hour shifts with 72 hours off to 24-hour shifts working with 48 hours off, and the department would decrease from four two-man shifts to three – absorbing the two of the three vacant positions.
This change would increase the starting pay, but still might not alleviate all the problems, Roy added.
Roy told the council that two of the current firefighters might choose to leave if the shift change is approved since the current shift allowing 72 hours off allows the firefighters to work part-time jobs and bring in extra money.
“They would make more money working 24 and 48, but I’m not saying get rid of three to do that,” said Roy.
“Like I said, if we could keep them on 24 and 72 and pay them, that would be tremendous, but that’s something you (the council) would have to figure out,” Roy added.
The change would come with some financial issues, since the city would need to hire a firefighter. This would be a $12,000 budget expense to compensate the firefighters for the increase in hours over the last six months of the year.
The fire department budget for fiscal year 2022 would need to increase $25,474 for the shift change.
The council, after hearing Roy’s issues and concerns, opted to revisit this issue at the council meeting set for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, January 25, in order to give council members time to explore all of their options.
