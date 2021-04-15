A public hearing was held Monday on a rezoning in Baldwin that would lead to the development of townhomes along Heindel St. and Traditions Dr.
V&F Construction LLC is seeking a rezoning from Neighborhood Commercial to R-3 and construct 31 to 32 townhomes in the city’s overlay district along Willingham Ave.
Carl Volle, owner of the property, said the townhomes would be 1,700 square feet with the master bedroom on the main floor. The units will be sold, not rented, and the development would have a Home Owners Association (HOA).
Several neighboring residents spoke in opposition to the proposed development due to concerns with the traffic that would be added to the narrow streets in the area and the amount of site work that would be required on the development site.
The council will vote on the re-zoning request at a later council meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the monthly meeting on Monday, the council:
•unanimously approved a Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) amendment for the City of Cornelia. This is needed for the City of Cornelia to apply for grant funding for roads and bridges and stormwater.
•approved Colwell Construction Company Inc., Blairsville, to complete Phase II of the downtown park at a cost not to exceed $402,316 plus an additional $69,000 for design/engineering fees and Phase I construction, for a total of $471,316. Funding or the project will come from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) 6 revenue.
•received a 2021 budget timeline from finance director Melanie Chandler asking the mayor and council to submit budget comments and suggestions by April 21. A proposed draft will be presented at the councils’ work session meeting set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.
•received notice from Chandler that the city’s health and liability insurances renew on May 1 and the city’s current providers as well as the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) had been asked to submit quotes.
•discussed a proposed development at 950 Industrial Boulevard. The developer is asking to be able to use the infrastructure that is currently in place on the property. The developer is agreeable to making any necessary repairs and upgrades to bring the current infrastructure up to code before proceeding to have the property re-zonded from R-2 to R-3.
•received notice from Mayor Joe Elam that he will be meeting with Banks County Board of Commissioners Chairman Charles Turk on Wednesday, May 5, to discuss Banks County SPLOST for 2022. Elam said he would be asking a council member, the city’s city clerk and finance director to accompany him to this meeting.
•unanimously approved the 2021 Bond Post-Issuance Resolution authorizing and adopting post issuance compliance policies and procedures for governmental tax-exempt bonds and tax credit bonds.
•approved a certificate designating Mayor Elam, city clerk Emily Woodmaster and Chandler as project superintendents for the 2021 bonds.
