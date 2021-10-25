The City of Baldwin held its fourth annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 23, in the downtown park.
The festival also included the Runway 5K, farmer’s market, pumpkin painting, a Jeep ride, cake walk, games, jump house, local vendors – both food and retail, a photo booth, a greased pig wrangling contest, and lots more.
