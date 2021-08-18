The Baldwin City Council, on Thursday, August 12, at the monthly meeting approved the first reading of the 2021 Millage Rate Ordinance, leaving the millage rate the same as 2020.
If approved in September, following three public hearings, the millage rate for Banks County residents in the city will stay at 1.675 mills, which will be a 4.17 percent tax increase.
The millage rate for Habersham County residents in the city will stay at 7.504, which will be a 10.47 percent tax increase.
The council will hold three public hearings – Monday, August 23, Tuesday, September 7, and Monday, September 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the courtroom at the Baldwin Police Department – to hear from comments from city residents about the proposed millage rates. The council will hold the final vote on the ordinance following the Sept. 13 public hearing, during the regular council meeting.
Based on the tax digest for Banks County residents the city will bring in a year over year increase of $2,034 and based on the tax digest for Habersham County the year over year increase will be $85,700.
During a discussion about keeping the same millage rate for 2021, council member Alice Venter said the additional revenue generated by leaving the millage rate the same could be used to pay city employees to help retain employees and to pay for services that city resident’s expect the city to provide.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business on Thursday:
•the council approved 401(a) Defined Contribution Plan updates.
•the council unanimously approved an insurance policy amendment making insurance available for all full-time employees the first day following thirty (30) days of employment.
•the council approved spending an amount not to exceed $6,603.60 out of the speed zone camera revenue to purchase four new computers for the fire department.
•the council unanimously approved spending a total of $50,620 with Axon Enterprise Inc. to replace tasers and body cameras and for training. The cost will be paid over a five-year period at $12,655 per year. The first year – September 2021 – will be paid out of the speed zone camera revenue- and the other four years will be included in the police department budget.
•the council approved the audit engagement letter with Mauldin & Jenkins CPAs & Advisors for a cost not to exceed $35,000 for the audit for the year ending June 30, 2021.
•the council met in closed session for approximately 30 minutes to discuss land acquisition and disposal. No action was taken.
•Ed Hendrix, National Society of Sons of the American Revolution, presented flag display awards for Baldwin city hall, fire department and police department.
