Baldwin City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and on Friday, January 1 for New Year’s Day.
NEW CITY HALL OPERATING HOURS
The Baldwin City Hall will have new operating hours effective January 1, 2021.
City hall will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day Mondays through Fridays.
