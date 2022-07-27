Baldwin’s Banks County residents are potentially facing a tax increase amid the Banks County’s Board of Commissioners being reluctant to negotiate with the cities on the distribution of the local option sales tax (LOST). Without an agreed on LOST, Baldwin city leaders say that there will be no funds to roll back the Banks County millage within the city of Baldwin.
The current LOST, which will expire on December 31, allocates 83.25 percent of funds to Banks County based on several criteria, including population. The Banks County Board of Commissioners (BOC) originally proposed that the county receive 85 percent of LOST dollars, leaving the cities with 15 percent for distribution amongst themselves.
Banks County lost numbers in population in the newest Census, whereas most of the cities gained population. After much deliberation, the cities asked the BOC to consider taking 81 percent of LOST revenue instead of 85 percent. The BOC did not agree to this.
Baldwin Mayor Joe Elam expressed his concerns at the city council meeting Monday night for the BOC’s “take it or leave it” mentality, stating that the board set their final offer at 84.5 percent with no willingness to go any lower.
“That’s the posture of the BOC in Banks County in regard to LOST negotiations," Mayor Elam said. "That’s not much of an opportunity to work with that group. This is incredibly important to our Banks County citizens because without a settled and agreed upon LOST IGA, we will have no funds to roll back the Banks County millage. That means Banks County members of Baldwin will pay the full millage rate that is established by the City of Baldwin."
Banks County’s BOC contend that they need these extra funds to support their growth, which would include additions to all departments within the county such as parks staffing, sheriff’s deputies, EMS and fire.
Baldwin officials expressed their concerns regarding the lack of data from Banks County’s BOC to back up their hefty percentage.
“There’s no data behind the 84.5 percent," stated councilwoman Stephanie Almagno. "I don’t see any budget or financial data from Banks County to see where they’re getting that number. I don’t feel like they’re bargaining in good faith."
The cities are in the middle of the negotiation period, which expires in August. If the agreement is not received by the Department of Revenue by December 31, LOST will end. In Banks County, these LOST funds go towards offsetting property taxes for citizens.
The next meeting with Banks County’s BOC will be at 6 p.m. on August 4 at the Banks County Annex Building.
In other business on Monday, FC Sanitation officials addressed the council to assure them they are addressing the problems brought forth in recent weeks regarding stains and trash on the streets of Baldwin.
FC Sanitation’s owner stated that there were problems with two of the three trucks that run in Baldwin, including holes in the truck beds and a broken seal on one of the trucks. Company leaders made it clear that the issues with the trucks have been resolved and they will send out a crew to clean up the roads. They expressed their appreciation for Baldwin officials bringing the problems to their attention so they could address the issues presented.
Citizens are encouraged to refer to the list of items that are accepted and not accepted for pickup on the City of Baldwin website, leaders stated.
In other business at Monday night’s meeting, the council approved:
•the creation of a depository bank account for Banks County 2022 special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) funds for the City of Baldwin. These funds are required to remain separate from all other funds.
•the request for bids for a new Quick Response Vehicle for the fire department. This new vehicle will help with faster response times and will reduce the wear and tear on the department’s fire trucks. This vehicle would be particularly useful in responding to EMS calls and small fires such as brush and vehicular fires. The funds for the truck would be covered by public safety funds in the upcoming fiscal year budget.
•amendments to the FY23 budget, including the reallocation of $5,500 from Auditor Services to IT Services to accommodate new Google Workspace fees. Due to the switch in city auditor, this reallocation will not negatively affect the budget. Additionally, officials agreed to add $19,500 from the previous year’s leftover enterprise fund to the city’s FY23 revenue to cover the SCADA install at the Light Street Water Tank. This install was previously approved by the council last month, but work was not completed within the fiscal year.
•the purchase of a 2022 RAM 2500 Public Works Vehicle from the Akins Ford Dealership in Winder for $54,500. This will allow all public work staff to have a take-home vehicle.
