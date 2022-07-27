Baldwin’s Banks County residents are potentially facing a tax increase amid the Banks County’s Board of Commissioners being reluctant to negotiate with the cities on the distribution of the local option sales tax (LOST). Without an agreed on LOST, Baldwin city leaders say that there will be no funds to roll back the Banks County millage within the city of Baldwin.

The current LOST, which will expire on December 31, allocates 83.25 percent of funds to Banks County based on several criteria, including population. The Banks County Board of Commissioners (BOC) originally proposed that the county receive 85 percent of LOST dollars, leaving the cities with 15 percent for distribution amongst themselves.

